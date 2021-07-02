Although numbers are still ‘relatively low at the moment’, continuing increases are being seen and pressures are starting to increase on NHS hospitals, health chiefs say.

At the county’s weekly Covid briefing, journalists heard Nottingham City saw 863 cases – more than double last week’s figure of 454. The city saw 260 cases per 100,000 average, compared to 138 cases per 100,000 in England, said the city’s director of public health Lucy Hubber.

There was also a 10 per cent increase in people testing positive for the virus.

Cases are beginning to rise in Nottinghamshire

Higher rates are now being seen among younger populations and those yet to be fully vaccinated and the importance of younger people, getting vaccinated was stressed.

Jonathan Gribbin, the county’s director of public health, said a ‘sharp increase’ in cases was seen in all districts and boroughs, a doubling of figures in some places.

"Over the last fortnight we are hearing of Covid pressures in parts of the local NHS,” he said.

“At the moment, they are still at relatively low levels, but they do represent an increase and they come on top of other pressures experienced in the local NHS, and for the first time now, for many months, we have started to see a handful of care homes dealing with small outbreaks.

"Still small numbers, but a reversal of the situation we’ve enjoyed for the past couple of months. This reflects an increase in case rates and the proportion of people tested who turn out to have the virus.”

Over the past seven days 1,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in the county.

Many of those were young adults, in the 18 – 22 age group. There were 225 cases in that age group in the last week alone.

Ahead of the football match on Saturday, he urged people to “manage their own game carefully to deliver a great result for Nottinghamshire ”

"Have a think about varying the formation of your furniture, move it around, create extra space, help keep family and friends safe from the virus,” he said.

For those watching the game at hospitality venues he urged people to remain seated at tables and not to mingle.

Amanda Sullivan, from the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG was “delighted” that 6,000 people walked in to “grab a jab,” last weekend.

“It’s fantastic, that figure was on top of the number who had already booked and over 1,000 came after missing their second jab,” she said.

Rises in hospital admissions were being “closely monitored” as hospitals were already busy with deferred non-Covid treatments.

“Five people a day are now being taken into hospital with Covid, some needing intensive care,” she said.

“It is a definite up-turn in the figures we are starting to see.”

Urging people to take up the vaccine she added “We know the majority of people who are going into hospital are either un-vaccinated or partly vaccinated – but in the main they are un-vaccinated.”