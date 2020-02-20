Dementia care costs in Nottinghamshire are predicted to rocket

The cost of caring for people who have dementia in Nottinghamshire is expected to soar by 73 percent over the next decade.

Care costs are estimated to rise from their current level of £479 million to £826 million in 2030.

Alzheimer's Society has called on the Government to make immediate investment in social care a key part of its Spring Budget.

The shocking prediction highlights calls by Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s leading dementia charity, for immediate social care investment to be a key pillar of the Government’s forthcoming Spring Budget on March 11.

The figure combines costs to the NHS, social care and the value of unpaid care provided by family members and was calculated by the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Across England, it is estimated that around 60% of social care costs are typically met by people living with dementia and their families because they do not qualify for state support.

In Nottinghamshire these social care costs are set to rise from £214 million to £385 million by 2030, an increase of 80 per cent.

Alzheimer’s Society is demanding urgent investment, backing calls for £8bn in extra funding for adult social care in England by 2020/21.

The charity estimates at least £2.65bn of that amount could be spent on care for people living with dementia to improve the devastating financial and emotional impact they and their families face when accessing care.

Nasim Minhas, Alzheimer’s Society area manager for East Midlands, said: “The social care system is unfair and unfit for people living with dementia. Alzheimer’s Society is campaigning to end this injustice.

“For far too long, families have been privately struggling to care for their loved ones with dementia, left to pick up the pieces of a social care system that's coming apart at the seams. The Government must live up to its promise to fix dementia care.”

The number of people living with dementia in the UK is expected to rise from around 850,000 to 1.2m by 2030.

Previous research by Alzheimer’s Society has shown that someone with dementia will typically have to spend £100,000 on their care. Many are forced to sell their homes to pay for it.

The charity is calling for dementia care to be funded like other public services, such as the NHS and education.

To find out more about Alzheimer’s Society’s Fix Dementia Care campaign, and to write to your MP asking them to take action, visit www.alzheimers.org.uk/FixBudget

READ THIS: Emergency admissions for people with dementia in Notts is on the rise.