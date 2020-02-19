Eastwood couple stranded on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship

An Eastwood couple on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship have reached out for help from their MP.

Eastwood residents Alan and Vanessa Sandford have been quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan for 16 days.

At least 542 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess have so far been infected by the virus.

The 74 British nationals on board are expected to be flown back "later this week".

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was contacted by friends of Mr and Mrs Sandford, urging him to make urgent representations on their behalf.

Mr Anderson contacted the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), to highlight Mr and Mrs Sandford's health and wellbeing.

Today (February 19) Mr Anderson has made additional contact with the FCO asking for an urgent update surrounding the circumstances in which they can return to the UK.

Mr Anderson stated "it's critically important that my constituents can return home safely to Eastwood as soon possible". He added "I have sought specific guidance from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, as obviously there are obviously measures and safeguards that need to be taken to ensure that the virus is contained. Additionally I have a responsibility not only to Mr and Mrs Sandford but also to the health and wellbeing of the rest of my constituency".

He concluded "Eastwood residents can rest assured I am doing everything I am doing everything I possibly can in the best interests of my constituents".

Mr Anderson's office are currently awaiting an FCO response.