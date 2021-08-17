Eastwood saw most excess deaths in borough during Covid-19 pandemic

Data published by the Office for National Statistics comparing the number of deaths registered during the pandemic to a baseline from previous years shows some areas of Broxtowe were significantly more affected than others.

In the 14 months to the end of April, there were 1,524 deaths registered across Broxtowe – 184 (13.7%) more than the 1,340 predicted, according to the ONS figures.

Of the deaths, 261 had Covid-19 listed as the main cause – however, many Covid-related deaths at the start of the pandemic may have been undiagnosed.

There were 26 more deaths than expected in Eastwood compared to previous years.

A further breakdown for Broxtowe, released for the first time, reveals which of the area's 14 neighbourhoods had the highest and lowest excess death rates during the pandemic.

Eastwood Town had the highest excess death rate, with 102 deaths. This was 26 (34.2%) more deaths than expected compared with previous years, and included 21 with Covid-19 listed as the main cause.

Meanwhile, Kimberley South, Trowell and Awsworth was among the areas with the lowest excess deaths. During the 14 months to April, there were 153 deaths, five (3.4%) more than expected, including 34 due to Covid-19.

In its Covid-19 Impact Inquiry report, the Health Foundation said people aged under 65 living in the most deprived areas were almost four times more likely to die from the virus, compared to those in the most affluent.

It found those in poor health, cramped housing conditions and some working environments faced an increased risk of exposure.

Assistant director David Finch said: "There is extensive evidence that poor health and existing inequalities left parts of the country more vulnerable to the virus.

“Deep-rooted issues such as poor health, financial insecurity and strained public services left some people more exposed."

Across England and Wales, the ONS reported that two periods over the 14 months – March 2020 to July 2020 and September 2020 to March this year – saw the highest rates for excess deaths.