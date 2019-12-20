Emotional difficulties don't take a break at Christmas

As I walked through Mansfield one evening last week, I took note of the beautiful and quite dazzling festive decorations around the houses.

Suddenly, though, I encountered a part of the estate with no real festive lighting or décor and I was reminded symbolically that there is a darker side of Christmas, and that mental health problems and personal plights, do not take a break for seasonal celebrations.

Recently, I was speaking with my vet who said he was only taking two days off for Christmas, because pets don’t cease being unwell for the holidays.

This really resonated with me and I outlined to him my plans to limit the amount of time I was closing my practice for over the holidays for very much the same reasons.

I had resolved this year to have time with my family, but still ensuring my clients missed no more than one week of their therapeutic journey.

Whilst Christmas is a wonderful time for most, for some, it is another day of survival, be it against the elements, hunger, illness or the battle for emotional stability.

Christmas can actually be worse for some, than other times of the year as it is a reminder of what or who they haven’t got.

When it comes to new year, for most of us it is about celebration, new goals, new challenges and opportunities, but for some it can feel like another long battle ahead, with little to no light at the end of the tunnel.

It can sometimes feel like we forget about these people in our society as we move through our busy lives.

However, there are some wonderful charities and volunteers who sacrifice their time to support those who may not be in a position to support themselves.

Whilst previously my wife and I have taken part in homeless projects, this year I am going to do something a little different.

On December 27 I am going to open my practice from 10am to 5pm for anybody who just wants to drop by for a hot drink, some festive chocolates and a friendly chat.

Feel free to contact me either on 07367 063935 or email jasonmarkhanson@hotmail.com to arrange your convenient 45-minute time slot.

My time is on me and I hope to meet some wonderful people.