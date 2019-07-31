‘Fantastic fundraising’ by Newthorpe mum who survived breast cancer twice

A mum from Newthorpe who has battled breast cancer twice has now raised more than £25,000 to help other patients with the disease.

Sallyann Petts, 46, has been hailed for her “fantastic fundraising efforts” and was even invited to the Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace earlier this year to thank her for her charitable work.

Surviving breast cancer inspired Sallyann to help the Nottingham Hospitals Charity. Of the £25,000 she has generated, more than £10,000 has gone to the charity’s breast cancer research appeal.

Her most recent donation of £2,919 followed an annual strawberry tea party, held at Eastwood Hall, where more than 400 women went along to enjoy afternoon tea, mini pamper treatments, stalls and a fashion show.

Sallyann, who works as an office administrator at Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley, said: “The strawberry tea was absolutely amazing. Holding it at Eastwood Hall allowed us to increase everything about the event.

“We had some beautiful stalls, along with talented therapists, and everyone had a fabulous afternoon,

“It is amazing what can be achieved when we all pull together, and I am delighted with the amount that can be donated to charity.

“It means so much to me and my family. I have battled and survived breast cancer twice, and holding this yearly event is my way of giving something back to a charity that helps others.”

Alison Hayward, the community fundraising manager at the charity, said: “We are so grateful to Sallyann for all her support over the years. Her donations help to support vital research into trialling and delivering new treatments for breast cancer patients here in Nottingham.”

The hospitals charity receives about £4 million in donations each year to help improve patient care, boost medical research, buy specialist equipment and fund the development of staff.