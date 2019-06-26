Maggie’s cancer care centre hailed by Eastwood MP

The vital services offered by a cancer-care centre to patients from Eastwood have been highlighted by the town’s MP.

Gloria De Piero paid a visit to Maggie’s centre, which is based at Nottingham City Hospital, and was suitably impressed.

She said: “This is the only Maggie’s centre in this region, so it can be accessed by anyone from Eastwood, Kimberley or Ashfield who is undergoing cancer treatment or is affected by cancer.

“It is a stunning building that feels so welcoming, and anyone dropping in or attending one of the help sessions they run will gain great comfort and support from doing so.

“I would recommend that anyone who needs a bit of help at a very difficult time because of a cancer diagnosis should visit Maggie’s and access the support it offers.”

The striking green building offers a full timetable of different support groups, classes and advice sessions, which can help cancer patients and their families.

The MP was given a tour of the building, which also features interior design by globally-renowned designer Sir Paul Smith, and heard from fundraisers and volunteers about the amazing work Maggie’s carries out.

Among that work are sessions on mindfulness, reading, writing and art, networking groups for different types of cancer, bereavement support and drop-ins on benefit advice.

Kevin Hartley told Ms De Piero that he went to Maggie’s after his sister was diagnosed with breast cancer, and now volunteers there himself.

Kevin said: “People come here who are very distressed, and we give them a cup of tea because there’s nothing quite like a cup of tea.

“They can then talk about their treatment with people who have already had the same treatment.

“For my family, Maggie’s was a place to come sometimes when we were waiting for my sister’s chemotherapy, and we have all used the counselling service.”

Maggie’s is open from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays and runs kids’ days on some Saturdays to help children affected by cancer.

It is keen to raise awareness of its services, all of which are free, to people who live outside the city of Nottingham.

The centre stresses that it is open to all cancer sufferers, especially those who may be treated at the City Hospital and have to travel there from various parts of the county.