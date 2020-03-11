New mums in the East Midlands don't see the same health professionals to establish a relationship

New mums in the East Midlands don’t feel they can share concerns about their wellbeing as they don’t see the same health professionals to establish a close relationship.

The NSPCC has found that only six per cent of mothers in the East Midlands recall seeing the same health professional in the health reviews that take place during pregnancy and up to their child turning one.

The survey of mothers with children aged one to three-years-old revealed as well as nearly a quarter seeing a new person each time, 25 per cent had a letter, phone call or text message instead of a face-to-face visit.

Mothers were asked about their experience of the first four health reviews that take place during pregnancy and up to their child’s first birthday.

Worryingly, despite a maternal mental health check-in being a requirement at each review, 39 per cent of East Midlands mums said their health professional didn’t establish a relationship where they could share concerns about their wellbeing.

And 33 per cent of mothers in the region reported rarely being asked about their mental health.

Led by health visitors, all families in England are legally entitled to receive five check-ins from qualified health professionals via the Healthy Child Programme. This starts during pregnancy and continues at regular intervals until their child reaches two and a half.

Andrew Fellowes, public affairs manager at the NSPCC said: “We know that when parents experience poor mental health, as well as this having a detrimental impact on them it can seriously affect their child’s development too.

“The Healthy Child Programme provides a vital opportunity to pick up on perinatal mental health problems early and provide the necessary support for the whole family, but successive cuts to the public health grant mean local areas are struggling to provide the care they know people need.

“An investment of £700m in services for children under four will ensure every area of England is able to provide the standard of public health service all families are entitled to. This is essential if we are to guarantee mental health problems don’t slip under the radar.”