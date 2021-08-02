New service helps Broxtowe residents with mental health problems

The service aims to help people with anxiety and depression.

‘Let’s Talk – Wellbeing’ provides support for people aged 18 and over with anxiety, depression and other similar difficulties across Broxtowe

The service offers a range of talking therapies for common mental health problems including depression, anxiety, panic, phobias, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), trauma and stress.

It offers one to one sessions via telephone or video conferencing with a therapist, access to online support and online videos and interactive webinars covering different topics such as stress control, anxiety management and self-care.

Claire Thompson, operational manager for Let’s Talk – Wellbeing, said: “We offer support for people experiencing mental health difficulties such as anxiety, stress or depression.

“The pandemic and recent lifting of most Covid restrictions may have left people feeling worried or overwhelmed.

“Our trained therapists are on hand to help.”

If you are feeling anxious or low there are some things you can do to help:

 Introduce a regular routine.

 Take regular outdoor exercise and eat healthily.

 If you start to worry about the future, try to focus on things that you can do or change in the here or now.

 Take breaks from social media.