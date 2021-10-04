Notts NHS leaders urge patients to be kind following aggression towards staff

The plea comes after a small minority of patients acted aggressively towards staff either over the phone or when visiting their surgery in person in recent weeks.

Dr Stephen Shortt, joint clinical leader at NHS Nottinghamshire CCG, said: “Doctors, nurses and all staff in our GP practices are doing everything they can to support patients and families at a time where the NHS is facing extreme pressure.

“It is really important that staff across our healthcare settings are treated fairly and respected at work. Patients and the public have been incredibly understanding of the difficulties imposed by the pandemic over what is now a very long time, and have been courteous and kind.

There have been reports of abuse towards NHS staff over the last few weeks.

“Some staff though have been abused during their working day. This is not acceptable, and we must all stand together against violence, aggression and bullying.

“We really do recognise the ongoing frustrations caused by the pressures and demand for NHS services, we ask you to remain supportive of those trying to support you.”

Latest data shows in August there were 454,315 GP appointments with 58 per cent of these being face-to-face and 52 per cent of patients being seen the same day or next.

Joe Lunn, associate director of primary care at Nottinghamshire CCG, added: “This is an extremely serious matter and abuse towards NHS staff who have been at the forefront of the pandemic for more than 18 months is unacceptable. We are working closely with our GP practices and police colleagues to ensure practices have the right help and support in place.

“We’re seeing increasing numbers of people right across the NHS system and general practice staff are doing their very best to make sure everyone can get the care they require.”

“While we have been offering phone and virtual appointments, patients have continued to be invited to attend their GP practice for a face-to-face appointment where it is clinically identified as the best way to manage their medical condition or need.