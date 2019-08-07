Potentially harmful drugs stolen from Notts medication delivery van - do not take them

Nottinghamshire residents are being warned after potentially harmful drugs were taken from a stolen medication delivery van.

People are advised not to take medication unless prescribed by their GP or bought over the counter.

Derbyshire Crescent, Wollaton.

The van was stolen from Derbyshire Crescent, Wollaton, at 11.30am on Tuesday, August 6, before later being found less than two miles away in Chesil Avenue, Radford.

A quantity of medication was stolen from the van, including 168 capsules of epilepsy drug gabapentin, in 300mg doses. The medication can have adverse effects - including death - if taken in high quantities.

If you come across any medication or are offered it for sale, please do not take it and contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 291 of 6 August 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.