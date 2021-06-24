Support is building for DH Lawrence statue idea in Eastwood

There is a statue of DH Lawrence at the University of Nottingham. Would you like to see a similar one in Eastwood? Credit: University of Nottingham.

Reported in your Advertiser, Gavin Gillespie has set out plans to develop the statue in the town, which he said was “long overdue” to celebrate the author’s heritage.

He said: “Nottingham University has a very impressive life-size statue of Lawrence, but that statue is quite a distance away from Eastwood It is time that our town had its own statue to boast about – a statue that can be seen, and photographed, by everyone who visits.

“It will spread the word about DH Lawrence, and Eastwood, helping to bring in more visitors to the area.”

Support has been given to the project by Eastwood Town Council, with chairman Coun David Bagshaw saying it would “boost the local economy”.

Backing has also been echoed by literature leaders, politicians and heritage groups across the county, who see the statue as a “fantastic” way to put the “spotlight” on Lawrence.

Matt Turpin, head of communications at the Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature, which co-ordinates literature events in the county, welcomed the campaign.

He said: “Anything that celebrates DH Lawrence is a fantastic idea.

“He’s underrated and doesn’t get the appreciation he deserves, so anything that puts him in the spotlight we will support.”

Ideas man Mr Gillespie hopes to work with a local authority or organisation to accrue funds, rather than relying on crowdfunding.

He added: “What we would really like is a very rich fan of DH Lawrence to pay for the statue.”

The space outside Eastwood Library or The Sun Inn has been identified as a possible home for the tribute.

Your Advertiser is also backing the statue campaign.

Editor Martin Hutton said: “The links between Lawrence and Eastwood are recognised worldwide, putting the town in a positive spotlight.

“It is crucial to capitalise on that in any way possible. That’s why we are fully backing Gavin’s campaign in any way we can. Your Advertiser will follow the progress and keep everyone up to date.”