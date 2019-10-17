15 hidden gems you might not have visited in Nottinghamshire

The historic county of Nottinghamshire offers many attractions within its borders. Sherwood Forest may be famous as the home of the legendary Robin Hood but the county also contains the historic city of Nottingham and an industrial heritage that ranges from lacemaking to coal mining.

Nottinghamshire was also the home of writers DH Lawrence and Lord Byron as well as the birthplace of the founder of the Salvation Army, William Booth.

In his new book ‘50 Gems of Nottinghamshire’ author Dave Mooney explores the places and history that make the county special.

Here is a selection of some of the hidden gems featured...



1. A Plumb & Son This tiny hardware shop in Kimberley has remained absolutely unchanged for decades. To cross the threshold is to take a step back in time. other Buy a Photo

2. Barrister's Book Chamber Owned by a qualified barrister with a passion for the written word, this is a cosy bookshop in Retford, specialising in antiquarian, vintage and second-hand books. other Buy a Photo

3. The Mushy Pea Stall Located on the upper level of the Victoria Shopping Centre, enjoy communal bowls of mint sauce to douse over steaming pots of mushy peas. other Buy a Photo

4. Bromley House Library This hidden gem is sandwiched in Angel Row, just off the Old Market Square in Nottingham. The library was established in 1815 and has been amassing books ever since. other Buy a Photo

View more