All you need to know for Notts County’s clash with Forest Green this weekend

Notts County are back at home on Saturday afternoon as they hose Forest Green Rovers in SkyBet League Two.

Here is all the essential information you need ahead of the game.

When and where is it happening?

Saturday, September 1 at Meadow Lane in Nottingham, kick-off at 3pm

Who’s playing?

Notts County start life without Kevin Nolan rock-bottom of the Football League after four straight defeats. By contrast, Forest Green are unbeaten this season but have only won once and come into this game on the back of four successive draws.

How to get there

Nottingham station is a 20 minute walk from the ground.

Nearest bus stop to the ground is Ryehill Street which is served by numerous routes, including Nottingham City Transport’s Navy line services 1, 1A, 3 and 4 and Green line services 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 10C and 10X and TrentBarton’s Cotgrave and Keyworth routes.

The nearest tram stop is Station Street. Tram park and ride runs from Clifton South, Toton Lane and Phoenix Park.

Where to park

Follow local signs for match day parking which will direct you to club’s designated match day car parks.

Nearest pubs

Trent Navigation Inn, Hooters (near to the station), The Southbank Bar, Trent Bridge Inn The Embankment, Brewhouse & Kitchen, Larwood & Voce

How to get tickets

Call the ticket office on 0115 9557210, email: ticketoffice@nottscountyfc.co.uk or visit www.theclubshop.co.uk/nottscounty-tickets/

Further information

Call 0115 9529000, email office@nottscountyfc.co.uk or visit www.nottscountyfc.co.uk