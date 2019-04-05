Are you looking for something egg-cellent to do this Easter? Check out our guide to find the best Easter egg hunts near you
If your looking for something to keep the kids entertained this Easter, look no further. We've compiled the ultimate guide just for you. So get cracking.
1. Bolsover Castle
Easter Adventure Quest, Saturday, April 6 - Sunday, April 28, 2019. Explore the castle and find the clues.Children must be five-15 years-of-age. Bolsover Castle, Castle St, Bolsover, Chesterfield S44 6PR.