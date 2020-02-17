Broxtowe Borough Council agrees household tax rise to fund "ambitious" budget

Broxtowe households will see a rise in their bills from April, after the borough council agreed to raise its share of the Council Tax by the maximum amount allowed.

At a meeting of the full council on Wednesday, March 4, members voted to increase tax on the average band D properties by £5, in 2020-21, and by two per cent in each of the following two years.

For those living in band D properties, that would mean a rise from £161.85 to £166.85.

The total increase will be larger still, as the county council, fire service and police have all also agreed to raise their share of the tax by the maximum amounts allowed.

Council leader Milan Radulovic told the meeting: “It’s a modest increase which will protect vital services, and provide value for money.”

The tax rise was agreed amid a wider debate about the budget for the new year, which will also see the coalition-controlled council dip into its savings.

It plans to take £1.1million from its £5.1m reserves to fund its objectives in the coming year, including an aim to build 500 more social houses over the next three years.

Other areas for investment include town centres, parks and open spaces, as well as community initiatives such as VE Day celebrations in May and small business start-up grants.

Coun Radulovic said: “It’s an ambitious budget for sustainable investment and growth.”

However, Conservative opposition councillors proposed an amendment to the budget which would have seen less money taken from the reserves, but was voted down by 22 to 17.

It would also have reversed a controversial increase in car parking charges, which they say will be counter productive, bringing less money in for the council and reducing visitor numbers.

Conservative Councillor Philip Owen likened the budget to a council going on a spending spree after a win on the pools .

He said: “How can it be sustainable to be taking out £1.1m from reserves without any plan being put forward for us to consider tonight as to how that deficit will be addressed in the future?

He added: “This is not a sensible budget it’s not even an imaginative budget, it’s a typical socialist budget. That’s why we will vote against it.”