Broxtowe Borough Council has set an 'exciting' budget for the future

Broxtowe Borough Council has set its budget for 2020/21 with an ambitious and exciting capital programme which will see investment in the Borough’s town centres, housing, parks and open spaces, as well as community initiatives.

Leader of the council, Coun Milan Radulovic MBE, said: “We’re very proud of this ambitious and exciting budget.

“There’s no doubt we live in challenging times financially. There is a £1.1million budget gap and we no longer receive a revenue support grant from government to help fund our services, but the investments we’ll be making now will help us prepare for significant developments coming to Broxtowe like the new cinema development, HS2 and the Stapleford Town Deal by supporting our town centres and local businesses to grow.

“In order to help tackle the shortage of affordable housing, we are investing in a significant new housebuilding programme.

“While there is a small increase to council tax, rents and parking charges to help us to invest in our services and meet the needs of local people, these have been kept to as low as possible.”

Deputy leader of the council, Coun Steve Carr, said: “It’s an exciting time for Broxtowe and investing now will put us in good stead for the future. As well as investing, we’ll continue to review our processes and refresh our business strategy to ensure that we are spending tax payer money wisely and seek external funding streams wherever possible.”

Highlights from the budget include £15,000 for additional start-up grants for small businesses, £243,000 for garage refurbishments, £2 million investment in building new homes, as well as homes which enable people to live well, such as those affected by dementia and veterans and £30,000 to develop mental health initiatives, including continued support for the Mental Health Hub in Eastwood which is run in partnership with Citizens Advice Broxtowe and Nottinghamshire MIND.

There will also be a small increase in Broxtowe’s element of c ouncil tax. This would see a £5 annual increase per Band D property taking it from £161.85 in 2019/20 to £166.85 in 2020/21.