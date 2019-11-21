Couple hope new micropub in Brinsley will ‘bring village together’

A couple from Brinsley are hoping that a new business venture will help to “bring the village together”.

Ellis Rhodes and her partner, David Train, are launching a micropub, The Go Between, on Moor Road, which opens next Friday (November 29).

It’s a dramatic career-change for Ellis, 27, who is ditching her job as a primary-school teacher in Derbyshire to become manager of the micropub.

But she and David, 27, who works as a project manager, are confident that there is a yawning gap in the market locally.

Ellis said: “I know I am taking a very different channel, but this is something the village needs.

“The location is also perfect, especially as it next to the local chippie.”

The Go Between sits in a converted residential house that has been given a complete makeover and turned into a warm and comfortable space for up to 35 customers.

Ellis and David won’t be brewing their own beer, but they will be using ales from the Giltbrook-based Blue Monkey brewery, as well as offering lagers, bottled beers, a selection of wines and spirits, and cocktails.

But the micropub won’t just be about alcohol. The couple hope it will also serve as an ideal meeting place where villagers can pop in for a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy a chat and a relaxing sit-down.

Ellis said: “Our ultimate aim is to create a place where there is an intimate and relaxed village-pub environment that meets the needs of those who frequent it.

“There are lots of great pubs in the surrounding area, with or without restaurants. But this comes under the microbar umbrella as a place where you can enjoy a drink and meet new people to help bring the village together.”

Ellis has experience of bar work and helping to organise social functions through her connections with Papplewick and Linby Cricket Club, where her dad, Robin, has been a prominent figure for many years.

She added: “David and myself have often talked about running our own bar or coffee shop and, one day, when we drove past this house on Moor Road, we thought it would be the ideal venue.”

The Go Between is being officially opened next Friday morning at 11 by Coun John Handley, the chairman of Brinsley Parish Council, who also represents the village on Nottinghamshire County Council.