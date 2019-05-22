Eleven properties in Mansfield and Ashfield for sale right now for £60,000 or less If you're looking to get on the property ladder, but can't spend the earth, then these homes might be just what you're looking for. All of them are listed on Zoopla, check out this list and see if you can grab yourself a bargain. 1. Dallas Street, Mansfield This two-bed terrace is available for just 50,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2HIiLnw Zoopla other Buy a Photo 2. Carr Lane, Warsop There is no upward chain on this one-bedroom semi-detached which is on the market for only 45,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2Qdxn1Y Zoopla other Buy a Photo 3. Austin Street, Bulwell This three-bed terrace has no chain and a price tag of 60,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2WZN8wf Zoopla other Buy a Photo 4. Fenwick Street, Warsop Offers over 50,000 are wanted for this three-bed end terrace. Details: http://bit.ly/2HuP1f4 Zoopla other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3