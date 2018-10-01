Everything you need to know for this year’s Nottingham Goose Fair

Nottingham’s Goose Fair returns to this city this week to thrill and delight everyone again and here is all the essential information you need for the event.

When and where is it happening?

Wednesday, October 3 to Sunday, October 7 at the Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham. Opening times are 5.30pm to 11pm (Wednesday, October 3), noon to 11pm (Thursday, October 4), 11am to 11pm (Friday, October 5 and Saturday, October 6) and 1pm to 9pm (Sunday, October 7).

What’s on?

Goose Fair is one of Europe’s largest travelling fairs with a history that dates back more than 700 years.

Visitors to the fair can enjoy more than 500 attractions with everything from thrill seekers family, children’s and old-time rides.

Amongst the array of roller coasters, water rides, giant wheels, bombers, dodgems and waltzers, familiar to Goose Fair there will be a number of new attractions that have not visited Nottingham before.

There will also be plenty of food and drink stalls for refreshments on the site.

How to get there?

From Mansfield, Worksop and Retford: Take the train to Nottingham and catch Nottingham City Transport’s Green 5, 7, 8, 9, 10C or 11 routes which all run from the station to the site.

From Arnold: The TrentBarton Pronto service runs from the bus station (Mansfield) and Cross Street (Arnold) to the Clarendon College stop near the site. Mansfield visitors can also use this service, departing from the bus station.

From Bulwell and Hucknall: Take the tram to The Forest Recreation Ground stop. Bulwell visitors can also use Nottingham City Transport’s Yellow 69 service which runs from Sellers Wood Drive to Gregory Boulevard by the site

From Eastwood: Take TrentBarton’s Rainbow One service to Victoria bus station and then Nottingham City Transport’s Yellow 69 service from Woodborough Road to the site.

Where to park

The main car park is located off Gregory Boulevard, next to the multi-activity pitches. There is also disabled parking on Mansfield Road near the site. A radar key is needed to access this car park.

Alternatively, there is plenty of parking in Nottingham city centre with several buses then running to the site from Milton Street and Parliament Street.

Nottingham City Transport is also running a park and ride service from Queen’s Park with buses every 15 minutes from 5pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 11.30am on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

There are also park & rides at Bulwell, Hucknall and Wilkinson Street.

More information

Go to www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/whats-on/goose-fair

For tram times, visit www.thetram.net/timetable-and-frequency-guide.aspx