The property is in Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Feast your eyes on this stunning Nottinghamshire home for £1.175 million

This beautiful five-bedroom detached has its own swimming pool, gym,cinema roon, barbecue patio and landscaped gardens with a lazy river.

There's also a self-contained annxe too, check out these pictures and get more details from property experts Zoopla here.

The swimming pool complex is the jewel in the crown of this house.

1. Swimming pool

other
Get that daily workout without having to leave home.

2. Gym

other
Settle back and watch your favourite movies in the comfort of your own private movie theatre.

3. Cinema room

Zoopla
other
Kick back and relax in this stylish room.

4. Living room

other
