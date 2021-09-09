New meat-free McPlant burger on its way to Langley Mill McDonald's

The burger, which has already been on sale elsewhere around the world, has now finally arrived in the UK and will soon be available in all McDonald’s stores – including the one in Langley Mill.

Created in partnership with US company Beyond Meat, the burger aims to have the same texture and flavour of real beef.

The fast food giant isn't just targeting veggies, and hopes the new offering will appeal to flexitarians, people who enjoy a mainly eat a vegetarian diet but occasionally eat meat.

The new McPlant burger will be coming to local stores soon.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said the latest addition to the menu was “all about giving customers more choices” although there is no date yet for a UK launch.

The fast food chain has described the McPlant as delivering “our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich”.