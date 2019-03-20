Happiness among East Midlands people is heavily influenced by the weather
It's International Happy Day today and even the sun came out to put a smile on our faces.
People in the East Midlands say the weather plays an essential part of the happiness day to day, according to the results of a survey by Capri-Sun to mark their partnership with CLIC Sargent, the leading charity for young people with cancer. Here are the other factors which make us happy:
A quiet moment's peace first thing in the morning makes 36 percent of East Midlands residents happy.