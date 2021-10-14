Situated in a prime location, in the heart of Southwell, on Burgage Lane, the spacious, period house is on the market for £950,000 via estate agent Alasdair Morrison.
Well appointed and oozing history, the main house is approached through electronically operated gates. As well as the bedrooms, one of which is en suite, there is an entrance hall, cloakroom, breakfast kitchen, utility room, garden or family room, dining room and sitting room or snug.
The wonderful coach-house annexe has its own bedroom area with mezzanine, multi-functional main room and shower room.
Outside, a private garden is totally enclosed, boasting a lawn, extensive patio, a variety of mature trees and also flowers and shrubs. A store stands in the corner of the garden, and there is space for a garage or car port.
