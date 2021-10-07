We all love to look at stunning homes, check out this showstopper in sought-after village

What more could you ask for than this four-bedroom, detached house on Mansfield Road in Heath, near Chesterfield, which is on the market for £700,000?

Prepare yourself to be blown away by the impressive, well-planned internal layout, and the terrific sense of space provided within this beautiful home.

From the moment you step inside, you get that homely feel – thanks largely to the living room, which is the hub of the property.

A spacious dining-room and a fantastic kitchen add to the house’s appeal, while the first floor hosts four versatile bedrooms, one of which has the added luxury of an en suite.

Outside will definitely put a smile on your face, courtesy of a stunning back-garden, outbuilding and double garage.

The property is being marketed by Buckley Brown

1. Lovely living room This lovely living room is the hub of the property. Giving a warm, homely feel, it includes exposed beams, a feature fireplace with brick surround, a carpeted floor and a bay window to the front. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

2. Fantastic kitchen The kitchen is described by estate agents Buckley Brown as "fantastic" - and you can see why! It comes complete with traditional cabinets, units and work surfaces. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. Overlooking the garden Another view of the kitchen, which has a large window overlooking the garden. An inset sink and drainer has a mixer tap above, while the floor is tiled. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

4. Useful utility room A utility room always comes in useful. This one includes traditional cabinets, units and work surfaces, a Belfast sink, space and plumbing for a washing machine, and a cupboard for additional storage. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales