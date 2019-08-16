Indulge yourself in this stunning barn conversion for £1.1 million

Check out these pictures and get the full details from property experts Zoopla here.

1. Swimming pool This lovely pool is the central feature of a health suite. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Sauna The health suite also features a sauna. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Lounge Relax in comfort in this stylish and spacious room. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Conservatory Another of this property's gems is this wonderfully spacious conservatory. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more