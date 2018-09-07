Modern detached with luxury touches is the perfect family home

Forest Town

Sanderling Way

£179,995

This modern property is built on a popular development and has three bedrooms with an ensuite to the master bedroom and benefits from double glazing and gas central heating.

This three-bedroom detached property in Forest Town on the market for �179,995

The property is conveniently close to local amenities including the Foxglove public house, Asda supermarket and local schools and nurseries.

To the front of the property there is a driveway for two vehicles and a single integrated garage.

The front garden is laid to lawn with a pathway providing gated access to the rear.

The property opens into an entrance hall with stairs to first floor landing.

The lounge has laminate flooring and an under stairs storage cupboard.

A square arch leads through to the dining room and on to the kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, gas hob and space for a fridge-freezer.

Another square arch leads through to the utility room with space and plumbing for washing machine and a dryer.

The ground floor also has a separate wc with wash basin.

On the first floor is a landing providing access to the insulated roof space, ceiling light point, and double power point.

The master bedroom has a square arch through to a dressing area with fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room with shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

Accommodation is completed by two further bedrooms and the bathroom fitted with a bath, wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front is a driveway providing off-road parking and leading to an integral garage.

The rear garden has two decked areas, a patio area, a large wooden garden shed, and an astro turf law.

There is also an outside tap, outside light and pathway leading to gated access to the front of the property.