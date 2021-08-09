When Universal Credit and benefits payments will be paid over August bank holiday

Claimants should receive their benefits on the last working day before the bank holiday (Photo: Getty Images)

Claimants of Universal Credit and other benefits will receive their payments on a different date than usual due to the upcoming August bank holiday.

The summer bank holiday always falls on the last Monday of the month in England and Wales, meaning it will occur on 30 August this year.

When will benefits be paid?

If you claim Universal Credit and are due to be paid on 30 August, you can expect to automatically be paid earlier in the month.

The government says claimants should receive their benefits on the last working day before the bank holiday.

As such, you can expect to be paid on the slightly earlier date of Friday 27 August.

This earlier date will also apply to other benefits, including child benefit, personal independence payment, employment and support allowance, and working tax credit.

The change in date should not affect the amount you receive, meaning claimants should still receive the same payment as normal.

Which benefits will be paid early?

Claimants of the following benefits can expect to receive their payments earlier this month, on Friday 27 August:

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Benefit

Disability Living Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Jobseeker's Allowance

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment

State Pension

Tax Credits (such as Working Tax Credit)

Universal Credit

What happens if I don’t get paid early?

If you do not receive your benefits payments when expected, you should first double-check the payment date on your award notice and your bank account.

If the date is correct and you have not received your money, you should contact the relevant helpline for assistance.

However, it is likely that these will be closed over the bank holiday.

Universal Credit claimants should call 0800 328 9344 for free, or 0800 012 1888 if for Welsh speaking. The textphone number is 0800 328 1344.

Those who claim Child benefit can call 0300 200 3100 for free, or +44 161 210 3086 if you are outside the UK.

Claimants of tax credits can contact HMRC for free on 0345 300 3900, or +44 2890 538 192 from outside the UK.

For help with other benefits payments contact 0800 328 9344, 0800 328 1744 for Welsh speaking, or 0800 169 0314 for textphone.