More residents are contesting their council tax bills in Eastwood and Kimberley

More residents in the Eastwood and Kimberley area are contesting their council tax bills, according to new figures.

Browxtowe Borough Council received 60 challenges in 2018/19, which is an increase from 40 the previous year.

A total of 70 complaints about bills, including some carried over from the previous year, resulted in a reduction, while 20 were unchanged.

The figures were released by the Valuation office Agency, and led to criticism of council tax by the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Adam Corlett, the foundation’s senior economic analyst, said: “It’s farcical that our main property tax is so deeply regressive, and based on house values from nearly 30 years ago.

“Sooner or later, we are going to need to replace it with a far fairer system.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government defended council tax, saying it was essential to pay for public services, and stressing there were no plans to replace it or create new tax bands.