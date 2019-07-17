Only these 20 professions can afford to survive in the UK rental sector

Property experts Bunk have examined the UK rental market and come up with the 20 most popular professions providing a salary high enough to be able to rent in the UK outside of London.

1. Hairdresser Average monthly salary: 957'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 71 per cent

2. Cleaner Average monthly salary: 1,165'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 58 per cent

3. PA/Secretary Average monthly salary: 1,338'Average monthly rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 51 per cent

4. Chef Average monthly salary: 1,370'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 50 per cent

