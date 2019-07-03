Open-air Shakespeare play at Kimberley cricket ground

An open-air production of one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, ‘As You Like It’, is coming to Kimberley this summer.

The highly-rated, professional touring theatre company, Rain Or Shine, are to perform the comedy at Kimberley Institute Cricket Club’s ground on Newdigate Street on Thursday, July 18 at 7 pm.

Jim Dymond, of the cricket club, said: “This is a new venture for Kimberley. Many people have enjoyed Rain Or Shine performances in this area for the last few years. Our club is delighted to host their return.”

Rain Or Shine are described by ‘The Stage’ newspaper and website as “one of the best touring open-air theatre companies”.

The play tells how one of Shakespeare’s favourite heroines, Rosalind, makes her way in a world full of power, jealousy and tyranny.

Jim added: “With songs galore, hand-to-hand wrestling and idiotic shepherds, it is bound to delight.” Tickets, priced £14 and £7 for children, can be bought from him by calling 0115 8544734.