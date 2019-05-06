Selston mum bags £25,000 in local school lottery

A Selston parent has become £25,000 richer thanks to a lottery scheme supporting the school that their child attends.

The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, won the funds in a lottery scheme by ethical lottery managers Gatherwell, which supports community schools and projects.

Holly Hill School.

The parent entered the Holly Hill Primary School draw and correctly matched all six of the numbers in the draw on April 13, becoming the sixth parent to win the Gatherwell draw.

She said: “I am over the moon! I have been playing since just February this year.

“I feel absolutely elated about winning the jackpot! When I received the email which said I’d won ‘a prize’ I thought that maybe it was an Easter egg!

"When I found out it was the jackpot I couldn’t believe it! I burst into tears and my legs were like jelly for hours. I’ve never won anything in my life before, what a massive shock!

"I’m so happy! My car has been breaking down 2/3 times a week for the last few months - so this win could not have come at a better time, I will now be able to get a new car. Thank you so much.”

Lucy Garland from Friends of Holly Hill PTA at Holly Hill Primary School said “We only started our school lottery a few weeks ago but we’ve already had great parental support.

"The school lottery has encouraged lots of different people to contribute, and we’re aiming to raise over £2000 in our first year

“We are really happy because Your School Lottery has been so easy to set up, which is a massive bonus for us at FOHH, we are all working parents ourselves so traditional fundraising ideas are hard for us to organise.

"To have a winner of £25,000 from our community already will really give our lottery a huge boost! We’re delighted for the winner and her family.

"With tickets costing just £1 a week each, supporting the school is super easy. Everything is online so there’s no paperwork or admin for the school.

"All the money we raise goes straight back into the school.”

Anyone in the UK can play Holly Hill Primary School Lottery, but players must be 16 years old or older.