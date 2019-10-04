Six Nottinghamshire properties with swimming pools for sale right now
Who doesn't love the idea of a relaxing dip in their own private pool in the comfort of their own home?
If that sounds like your thing, then property experts Zoopla have these homes for you to view right now.
1. The Green, Carlton-in-Lindrick
This stunning seven-bedroom property is available for a guide price of 900,000.'Details: http://bit.ly/2nd4Csb
2. The Green, Carlton-in-Lindrick
As well as this cracking pool, this property also boasts two bars and a snooker room.'More pics: http://bit.ly/2niaUqG
3. Hermitage, Edwalton
The pool isn't even the most spectacular thing about this property, the price of which is now only available from the agents.'Details: http://bit.ly/2ocQ2kV
4. Hermitage, Edwalton
This pool is part of a spa suite at this property, which also has a helipad, sauna, bar and cinema.'More pics: http://bit.ly/2oK3Gfx
