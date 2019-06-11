Soothing spa break at Lancastrian hotel left me revitalised

With summer weekend getaways shifting into view Andrew Wakefield takes a trip to the Lancaster House Hotel.

As the low panpipe music gently compliments the soothing efforts of my masseuse I am feeling well on my way to letting the cares of the world slip away. It’s my first time in a spa and I am sensing it’s a life that I could easily get used to.

The hotel's outdoor hot tub

The Sandpiper Health Club is Lancaster House’s Lancashire spa, where hotel guests and visitors can enjoy a wide range of treatments delivered by highly trained therapists.

As I descend into nirvana familiar background tones begin to drift into earshot. I realise it’s my wife happily chatting at length in the neighbouring room and I battle briefly to restore my restful air.

Soothed and renewed with an Elemis facial (another first) we emerge revitalised to enjoy the extensive facilities on offer at the club with its gym, pool, steam room, sauna, spa and outdoor hot tub as part of our Body Booster Spa Day package.

We’ve worked up an appetite and retire through a wedding party (the hotel is regularly busy with events) to our spacious and well-furnished suite to prepare for dinner in the Foodworks Restaurant.

A large coach trip is enjoying dinner as we arrive but the bustle lends to a vibrant enjoyable atmosphere and certainly doesn’t affect the jovial and attentive service from our waiter Harry.

My curried hake loin with mustard lentils, crispy potato, caper and chive butter is a perfectly balanced sumptuous treat.

Foodworks Restaurant

And our nibble starters (marinated olives & feta cheese, home-made pork crackling & apple sauce and smoked pigs in blankets with English mustard dip) are a fun take on some popular classics.Lancaster is home to some first-rate breweries and we round off the evening sampling pints of Lancaster Bomber in the welcoming Sandeman’s Bar.

We could easily spend another day at the four-star hotel but decide to embark on the short trip into Lancaster the next morning. We’re rewarded with the city’s awe-inspiring cathedral, imposing historic castle and a Saturday market with plenty of local produce and goods on offer.

As we depart the sense is that it has been a good mix of discovery and relaxation and we are both eager to ensure that the word ‘spa’ becomes a bigger consideration for future holiday planning.

For more information, visit http://englishlakes.co.uk/lancaster-house/