Stunning family home gives you room to party while enjoying the views

£365,000

New Mill Lane, Forest Town

Glorious country views, a superb kitchen, gas central heating and double glazing are among many great features of this individually-designed and spacious extended family home.

The property also boasts wooden floors while the extension is currently a party/family room for home entertaining that could also be converted into a separate annexe, subject to necessary planning conditions.

It is within easy reach of the local shops and schools, and is on a regular bus route.

The property opens into an entrance hall with Georgian-style doors through to the inner hallway – with under stairs storage cupboard – and lounge.

The spacious lounge is a split-level room with Georgian doors between the two levels, and has a contemporary marble fireplace with electric pebble fire.

The dining kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units and has a central island and breakfast bar, integrated gas hob with electric oven below and integrated dishwasher.

The party room has bi-folding doors to the rear garden and ground floor accommodation is completed by the cloakroom/utility room which has a wc, wash basin and plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

Ranch-style stairs lead to the impressive first-floor landing with a balcony overlooking the countryside views, a range of mirror-fronted wardrobes and loft access.

There are four bedrooms, one of which has a small balcony, a shower room with shower cubicle, vanity unit wash basin and wc, and the family bathroom with large bath, large walk-in shower area, two basins and a wc.

Outside, to the front is a driveway leading to the integral garage with an electric door.

There are gardens front and rear, the rear being very private and having a raised patio area.