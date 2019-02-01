Ten properties in Mansfield and Ashfield for sale for £50,000 or less
Everyone loves a bargain and that's no different when it comes to property.
And if you're trying to a get a foot on the property ladder, then these could be just what you're looking for.
1. Clare Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield
This one-bedroom flat is for sale for 40,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2WymHxO
Zoopla
other
2. Springfield Avenue, Mansfield
This one-bedroom flat is available for offers of 50,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2GciJFj
Zoopla
other
3. Maunview, Mansfield
For 34,000, you can have shared ownership of this one-bedroom flat. Details: https://bit.ly/2sYob6Q
Zoopla
other
4. Gladstone Street, Mansfield
Snap up this three-bedroom terrace for just 49,950. Details: https://bit.ly/2MH3k0V
Zoopla
other
