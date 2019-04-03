These 9 heart-melting pets are up for adoption in Nottinghamshire, can you give them their fur-ever home?

If you feel you could give any of these perfect pooches and fab felines their fur-ever home, then get in touch with the RSPCA Animal Centre at Nottingham Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottingham NG12 2DW Lane. For more details on the animals featured and others CLICK HERE. Or call 0115 8550222.

1. Smudge and Biscuit These two-year-old siblings have a very close bond and it would be great to re-home them as a pair. They are both a little nervous but are sweet and both enjoy attention but would benefit from a quieter home. other Buy a Photo

2. Oscar and Dexter Oscar and Dexter are one-year-old Jack Russell terrier cross breeds. They are a fun loving pair of mischievous, playful boys who have bounds of energy and lots to say. other Buy a Photo

3. Madge Three-year-old Madge is an extremely pretty girl who is a little nervous at first and will hide. But once she knows you Madge loves a cuddle. She will need regular grooming due to her long coat other Buy a Photo

4. Bella Bella is 12 and is still waiting for her fur-ever home. She is sweet and needs a quiet home to settle in. Bella loves affection and to curl up on the sofa, she loves company and will make a loyal friend. other Buy a Photo

View more