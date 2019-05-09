This incredible home has its own pool, tennis court, stunning interior, separate log cabin and glorious grounds

To find out what it's worth and more about it, visit Zoopla.

1. Swimming pool Take a dip in this elegant outdoor pool Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Tennis court Or practice your forehand on your own centre court. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Entrance hall The entrance area is beautifully light and spacious Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen area Open plan and modern with stylish units. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more