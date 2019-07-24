The property is on Oxton Hill in Southwell.

This stunning country pad with a swimming pool is available for £1.6 million

This beautiful seven-bedroom home in Southwell also boasts an, en-suite, separate annexe and beautiful views amongst other delights.

Details about it are available online through property experts Zoopla.

Enjoy a dip in this beautiful outdoor pool with slide

1. Swimming pool

Relax in this stylish room with an impressive feature fireplace.

2. Lounge

Another room with a real feel of character.

3. Snug

Enjoy meals together in this elegant room.

4. Dining room

