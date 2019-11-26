Win! A pamper spa break at Ragdale Hall

Combining state-of-the-art facilities with the charm of traditional Victorian architecture, Ragdale Hall Spa offers the most luxurious and extensive spa facilities in the country.

The newly-opened rooftop infinity pool (Ragdale Hall’s sixth pool) is heated to 35 degrees and offers stunning views across the rolling Leicestershire countryside.

Now the venue, which was awarded Best UK Destination Spa in the 2017 Good Spa Guide Awards, has teamed up with us to offer a spa day for two as the prize in a fantastic giveaway.

The prize includes a full day of relaxation for two people and use of the multi-million-pound thermal spa offering 12 luxurious and unique heat and water experiences including the atmospherically lit underground candle pool and outdoor waterfall pool with colour-changing lights.

On your visit to the Melon Mowbray jewel, you will also have unlimited use of the rooftop infinity pool, gym and exercise classes and enjoy a light lunch in the Verandah Bar, so all you’ll need to do switch off and relax.

To be in with a chance of winning, just tell us how many pools Ragdale has?

Email the answer, with your name, age, address and daytime phone number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Mark it Ragdale competition in the subject line.

The prize is provided by Ragdale and you must confirm on your entry that you are happy for us to share your details with the competition promoter to be eligible to win.

Closing date is midday December 6 and normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, see the website for details.

The editor’s decision is final.

Ragdale terms: Winners need to arrive at Ragdale Hall for 10.30am and leave by 6.30pm.

The prize is valid Monday to Thursday and must be taken within six months of the date the winner is notified.

Winner and guests must be aged 16 or over.

Travel is not included.

If you’re not the lucky winner then Ragdale Hall gift vouchers are the best way to give the gift of ‘me-time’ to friends, family and loved ones this festive season.

Monetary spa gift vouchers start from just £25, or why not treat your loved one to a spa day or a spa break?

With vouchers available for all packages, whether you’re looking for a stocking-filler or a stand-out gift, there’s something to suit all tastes and pockets.

For more information, click here or call 01664 433030.