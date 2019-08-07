WIN! Premium Season Passes for Alton Towers

Would you like to win a couple of season passes to one of the best theme parks in England?

Alton Towers has more than 40 rides, including world-class rollercoasters and attractions to entertain all ages.

Snapshot of the fun to be had at Alton Towers.

You could enjoy the rides again and again for free as we have teamed up with the theme park to offer a prize of a pair of Premium Season Passes, each worth £70.

All you have to is follow the instructions in this article.

Are you brave enough to add a visit to the new Alton Towers Dungeon where you can laugh and scream as you journey through Staffordshire’s darkest history?

Thrill-seekers can take their pick of rollercoasters including Wicker Man, Nemesis, Oblivion and The Smiler.

Fantastic family attractions include the new Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop ride and Teletubbies Big Band Live Show in CBeebies Land!

Share joy, laughter and thrills with your family and friends at Britain’s Greatest Escape.

If you want to enjoy the scary fun of the Alton Towers Dungeon and breath taking rides, buy an Alton Towers Premium Season Pass for just £70, pay for a day, and come back for free all season - exclusion dates apply.

For more information about Alton Towers Resort or to book your fantastic escape, visit www.altontowers.com.

Moving on to the competition. Our prize, in conjunction with Alton Towers, offers two Premium Season Passes which include theme park entry throughout the 2019 season until November 3.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this:

Tell us which Beatrix Potter character the Hippity Hop ride is name after?

Email your entry, marking Alton Towers in the subject box, to: gay.bolton@jpimedia.co.uk. Include your name, address and daytime contact number.

The closing date for entries is noon on August 29, 2019.

The prize is provided by the promoter. You must indicate on your entry that you are happy for us to share your contact details with the promoter to be eligible. JPIMedia competition rules apply and can be found on our website. The editor’s decision is final.

The pass will be valid for entry until the end of the 2019 season. Exclusion dates are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in August and Alton Towers Resort’s fireworks special events. The pass is not valid on theme park closed days. Each pass will have a photo and name on it, so cannot be shared.

