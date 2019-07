Working families in Broxtowe forking out almost a third of wages on private rent

Working families in Broxtowe cannot afford to privately rent as they are forced to fork out almost a third of their wages on a typical home, new figures show.

Housing charity Shelter says households in which earners are on low wages are being 'bled dry' by the price of renting across much of England.

It has called on the next Prime Minster to build 3.1 million new social homes in the next 20 years to provide a sustainable solution to the housing crisis gripping the nation.

The charity used Office for National Statistics data to work out the average combined salary of a full-time and part-time worker on low incomes in every region of England, to represent what it termed a "typical working family".

In the East Midlands, they would earn a combined £23,165 a year after tax.

But privately renting a two-bed home in Broxtowe would cost the family £7,140 a year on average – 30.8 per cent of their pay packet.

Meanwhile, the same-sized home at social rent rates would set them back £3,716 annually, or 16 per cent of their wage.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Families in lower-paid jobs are having their bank balances bled dry by expensive private rents across huge swathes of the country.

“The steep decline in social housing has left a growing number of families caught in a debilitating rent trap.

“It’s disgraceful that, despite working every hour they can, many parents are now forced to rely on housing benefit to keep a roof over their children’s heads.”

Ms Neate said it made no sense to keep 'haemorrhaging billions' in housing benefit to private landlords.

She added: “The next Prime Minister, whoever that may be, needs to realise social housing is the best cure to the affordability crisis we face.

“The delivery of 3.1 million new social homes over the next 20 years is the only way to lift millions out of housing poverty and into a stable home.”

Shelter’s analysis found that lower-income families in two-thirds of councils have to spend more than 30 per cent of their salary on private rent.

In around a third of local authorities, this rises to more than 40 per cent of income.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing good quality social housing.

“We are investing £9 billion to build more affordable homes across England and have abolished councils’ borrowing cap – allowing them to build a new generation of social housing.”