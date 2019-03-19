You wear it well - what East Midlands women look for in styling their men

A survey of 2,000 women by online jeweller William May found out which style they like guys to follow. Here are the results for the East Midlands:

1. Americana A shearling jacket, indigo denim shirt or Chelsea boots will make your man look like a Deep South dreamboat. other Buy a Photo

2. Smart and Sporty This guy is dressed for any occasion by mixing smart suit look with sport luxe. other Buy a Photo

3. Great Outdoors This is a man who likes to walk on the wild side. Pair a checked shirt with jeans and a woolly hat and you've got the look. other Buy a Photo

4. Future Commuter The roll neck and overcoat combo means he'll stay warm while waiting for the train to work and still look the epitome of style when he arrives. other Buy a Photo

View more