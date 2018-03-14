A Mansfield man was caught drink driving as he tried to move his car to a free parking spot around the corner, magistrates heard.

Jake Butt’s Peugeot was followed from the Wilko’s car park in the town centre, and pulled over on Westfield Lane by police, at 3am, on February 23.

A test revealed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 30 microgrammes.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for drink driving from 2009.

Darren Withers, mitigating, said Butt had been the designated driver at his friend’s birthday party, and drank one vodka with Red Bull, at 11pm, but he was given an alcoholic drink by mistake later on.

“His intention was to move from the Wilkinson’s car park to a free car park on Westfield Lane, a relatively short distance,” he said.

“He felt confident, having consumed his drink at 11pm he would be fit to drive at 3am.”

He said Butt was lilkely to lose a part-time job as a result of the ban.

Butt, 27, of Shatesbury Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was banned for 36 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 274 days if completed before April 2020.

He was fined £120, and was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.