£100,000 cut from budget at local school

A primary school in Eastwood has had its funding cut by over £100,000 in four years.

Springbank Primary School has had Government funding slashed by £105,170 between 2015/16 and 2019/20 – more than any other primary school in the constituency.

MP Gloria De Piero said the cuts to education funding were “damaging our children’s futures” and Springbank headteacher Julie Vaccari said the school would need “extreme and tight controls on its budget”.

Ms Vaccari said: “We will still be able to set our budget for this year to ensure that every child and member of staff will continue to be able to excel.

“The budget cuts are nationwide but we will work tirelessly to still provide the very best for every child and family in our school. This will mean extreme and tight controls on our budget but children and their individual needs will always remain at the heart of our strategic planning.”

Ashfield and Eastwood MP Ms De Piero slammed the Government cuts to school funding after new figures revealed the extent of schools’ falling incomes.

Real terms cuts to education funding are starting to have serious implications on schools across the region.

Figures released by the National Education Union –which are taken from official data – show that all but four schools in the constituency will have lost income between 2015/16 and 2019/20 because the amount of funding per pupil they receive will have fallen.

Four schools in the constituency will see small increases in their income, two of which are Brookhill Leys Primary School and Lawrence View Primary in Eastwood.

All of the constituency’s secondary schools will lose income from the Government between 2015/16 and 2019/20.

Selston High School has also been hit hard with a loss of £172,689.

Eastwood’s Hall Park Academy and Quarrydale Academy in Sutton and will lose under £20,000 each.

Ms De Piero said: “I have had many conversations with local headteachers about the pressure their school’s budget is under and these figures show that things are only going to get worse under this Government.

“I know how hard our teachers and headteachers work but their job is being made increasingly difficult.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “We are investing an additional £1.3 billion in school funding, over and above existing plans, and the core schools budget is set to rise from almost £41bn in 2017-18 to £43.5bn in 2019-20.

“Under the national funding formula, Nottingham schools would attract an increase in funding of 1.1 per cent , based on 2017-18 pupil data. This represents an increase of £2.1 million.”

n Is your child’s school being impacted by finding cuts? Email news@eastwoodasvertiser.co.uk