11-year-old Notts boy left seriously ill after 'Roundabout of Death' stunt

An 11-year-old Nottinghamshire boy has been left seriously ill with an horrific injury only seen in fighter pilots after being forced to recreate a YouTube stunt known as the 'Roundabout of Death.'

Tyler Broome was left with possible damage to his brain and vision and with bulging eyes after being found unconscious near a playground roundabout.

He had been told to sit in the middle of the roundabout as it was spun at high speed using the rear wheel of a motorcycle by a group of youths.

It is believed he was seriously injured after being subjected to extreme levels of gravitational force - or G-force - normally only experienced by pilots and astronauts.

It is thought the G- force forced fluid and blood into the youngster's brain causing damage to his vision and giving him bulging eyes.

In shocking footage circulating online, Tyler appears to have passed out during the ride but the teens around him do not appear to realise, and continued to rev the engine.

Tyler was at a local park with his friend when the pair were approached by a group of older teenagers - one with a motorcycle, according to mum Dawn Hollingworth.

Dawn, 51, says the group tried to recreate the YouTube stunt in which the rear wheel of a motorbike is placed against the roundabout to spin it at high speed on Wednesday.

She says Tyler was encouraged to sit in the middle of the roundabout while it was sent spinning, subjecting the boy to enormous G-forces.

Dawn is now waiting by his bedside and hoping that the swelling on his brain will subside.

Dawn, of Tuxford, said: "I don't recognise my child - he is on the verge of having a stoke.

"Tyler sat on the roundabout, and the boy who came over was about 17. Tyler doesn't know him, they are not friends.

"He puts his motorbike on the floor, gets the roundabout spinning at such a speed.

"When they all stopped, the group just cleared off - it is bullying."

Tyler had to be immediately rushed to the Queens Medical Centre, in Nottingham for treatment for severe injuries.

Dawn claims his injuries were so rare hospital staff had never witnessed this before and had to research it before they could treat him.

Dawn adds: "The injuries were so extreme he just looked like elephant man.

"They have never seen it before, they are going to make a medical report from it.

"His head has completely swelled up, his blood vessels have burst, his eyes look alien.

"His vision is blurry.

"You can manage a broken arm but this?

"He doesn't remember it, he doesn't remember the detail."

Tyler’s mum said she believed the inspiration behind the prank stemmed from the roundabout of death video on YouTube, which has over seven million views on the website.

The video shows two people getting on a roundabout feature in a park, where another revs a motorbike, causing it to spin at an alarming rate of speed.

Dawn wrote on Facebook: "A decent young lad who I only know as Liam who lives in Tuxford who entered the park and saw my son laying on the ground ran and called an ambulance.

"My son remains in hospital with the threat of a stroke if his head swelling doesn't go down to release the pressure.

"I could have easily lost my son tonight and wouldn't want any parent going through what my family are tonight."

Dawn adds: "The bruises will take four to six weeks but doctors just don't know how long internal symptoms will take.

"We are just taking each day as it comes.

"I feel so frustrated that there is such a site like YouTube where bloggers get paid for putting such ideas and videos into young children’s heads.

"There needs to be some discussion about banning these videos after what’s happened to my son."

A Nottinghamshire police spokesman said: "Police are investigating after a boy sustained serious head injuries at a park in Tuxford Wednesday (12 September).

"The boy fell off a roundabout in Ashvale Park after a moped is believed to have been used to spin it around.

"The boy remains at the QMC in a serious but stable condition. If anyone has any video footage of the incident, or was in the area at the time, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 62 of 13 September 2018."