17-year-old missing from Broxtowe home

Officers are concerned for the safety of a 17-year-old man who went missing from his home in Broxtowe.

A Nottinghamshire police spokesman said: "Emmanual, left his Broxtowe home and officers are now concerned for his safety and would urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to please get in touch."

He is described as 5'7 tall, medium build and with dental braces. It's not known what clothes he is wearing.

He also uses buses and travels across the city area frequently.

If you have any information please call 101 and quote incident 229 of June 12, 2018.