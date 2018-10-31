£1million gets you sumptuous modern living in a stunning 300-year-old house with period charm and a dream kitchen

Click on the above link to view pictures of Springfield House.

Stunning period features marry with a high-end modern finish in this sumptuous home, dating back to 1710.

Well maintained gardens enclose Springfield House, which is located within a short distance of Newark centre and up for sale for offers over £950,000.

- Period property dating back to 1710

- Dream kitchen

- Stunning entrance hall with sweeping staircase

- High-end finish

- Excellent location close to Queen of Sconce Country Park

- Six bedrooms

- Three formal reception rooms

- Period features

Sash windows, fireplaces, ornate cornicing - this property has a wealth of character, as well as a kitchen to die for.

Upon entry to the house you are greeted by an impressive staircase with intricately decorated bannister, which curves its way up to the first floor galleried landing.

The ground floor offers three formal reception rooms comprising of a drawing room, sitting room and dining room, all of which boast feature fireplaces.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home is the stunning living kitchen with contemporary units and range of integrated appliances, which opens into an adjacent garden room showcased by a striking log burning stove.

The ground floor also benefits from a utility room, cloak room and good-sized home office, which has separate access. The office has its own kitchenette and cloakroom facilities, as well a staircase rising to an additional office space, which could easily be integrated to provide additional reception and bedroom accommodation to the main house.

To the first floor there is a generous master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom as well as two further good sized bedrooms, a nursery and large high quality family bathroom.

Stairs continue to the second floor which provides three additional double bedrooms, a shower room, guest cloakroom and various useful storage areas.

Springfield House is surrounded by beautiful gardens and is accessed via electric gates, which lead to a generous forecourt parking area as well as a detached range of outbuildings providing garaging and useful storage.

The property borders the charming Queen of Sconce Country Park.

For further information on this property call Fine & Country Nottingham on 0115 982 2824 or visit the estate agent’s website.