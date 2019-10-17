93-year-old woman dies in Nottinghamshire crash

Police crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a 93-year-old woman died following a collision in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 10am on Wednesday, October 9 to a report of a two vehicle collision on Mapperley Plains Road, Arnold, near to its junction with Linden Place. The road was blocked whilst police and paramedics attended the scene.

A 93-year-old woman, named by officers as Annette Currie-Wood from West Bridgford, was taken to hospital for treatment. She passed away in hospital on Sunday, October 13.

Inspector Andy Roberts from Nottinghamshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "It is vitally important that we have as much information as possible to help us understand the events and circumstances leading up to the collision, which tragically resulted in the loss of a lady's life.

"We urge anyone who saw the incident or anyone with information which could help our investigation to contact us."

If you saw the collision or believe you may have captured the incident on dashcam footage, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 194 of October 9, 2019.