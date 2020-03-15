A cloudy start is forecast for Nottinghamshire with drier conditions to come

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy and breezy start for today, Sunday, March 15, for Nottinghamshire with dry conditions to follow.

A cloudy, breezy and mainly dry start is expected with any rain due to move slowly away towards the east over the area through the morning and into the afternoon.

A cloudy day is forecast for Nottinghamshire for today, Sunday, March 15, with some rain but with drier conditions to follow.

The Met Office says fresh, southwesterly winds will be moderate and conditions will turn drier in the west later.

Rainfall should give way around 3pm but there will still be a chance of some rain throughout the day.

By tonight, any residual rain from the day will soon clear away to the southeast this evening, according to the Met Office, leaving a dry, clear and chilly night ahead with light winds.

Temperatures are expected to start out at around eight degrees centigrade only reaching highs of around nine degrees and falling as low as four degrees in the evening.